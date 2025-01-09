Viral Video : Teacher Remanded In Prison Till Feb 18th Over Assault On Pupil

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned Stella Nwadigbo, aged 45, for indecent treatment and assault of a child.

The suspect, who was arraigned in Magistrate Court 1, Ogba today, January 9, 2025, had been captured in a viral video indecently treating and assaulting a three-year-old pupil of a primary school in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Following receipt of the video, the Family Support Unit (FSU) of Ikorodu Police Division promptly arrested the suspect on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 and transferred her to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters same day after preliminary investigations. The victim was taken to a medical facility for adequate medical attention.

The suspect has since been remanded to Kirikiri Correctional facility till February 18, 2025 when the case comes up for continuation of hearing.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, psc(+), mnips, while commending Nigerians for promptly alerting the police to the situation, assures them of the ever-readiness of the Command to respond quickly and appropriately to situations towards ensuring the safety and security of resident and visitors to Lagos State.