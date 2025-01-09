Gov Sanwoolu Signs 2025 Budget

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu posted this message after signing the 2025 budget passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday

His post

Today, I signed the Year 2025 Appropriation Bill into law, marking a pivotal step in our mission to deliver sustainable development across Lagos State.

The ‘Budget of Sustainability’ with a total budget size of ₦3.37 trillion, is a strategic blueprint for solidifying past gains while preparing for the future.





A significant portion is dedicated to capital expenditure, ensuring we continue investing in transformative projects that drive economic growth and improve lives. This reflects our focus on infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable development.





The recurrent expenditure of ₦1.30 trillion is carefully planned to sustain the efficient running of government operations while supporting critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and security. This balance underscores our commitment to fiscal responsibility and service delivery.





The ‘Budget of Sustainability’ is more than numbers; it is a commitment to building a Lagos that works for everyone. From infrastructure and housing to youth empowerment and social interventions, every allocation is tied to our vision for a Greater Lagos that thrives now and in the future.





I thank the Lagos State House of Assembly for their collaboration and Lagosians for their trust. Together, we will implement this budget to deliver a lasting impact.





2025 is a year of bold actions and sustainable progress.





This is Lagos, and we lead.