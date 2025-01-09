Lagos State Female Commissioner Under Fire For Allegedly Slapping Man In Public

Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka ,Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture has been caught on video footage physically assaulting a man for recording her.

The incident took place in Lagos as seen in the video, where a heated argument ensued between Mrs Benson-Awoyinka and the man after she demanded not to be recorded.

The video that is circulating online showed the commissioner instructing a security officer to forcibly remove a man and confiscate his phone.

Obviously, the security officer had declined to comply and that refusal prompted the commissioner to storm out from where she had sat.

While she reprimanded the officer for ignoring her orders, she was heard questioning the man, “Who’s paying your salary?”

The man, in the other hand, revealed that Mrs T Benson-Awoyinka has no rights to send him out of the premises.

While they were exchanging words, the commissioner slapped the man.

Onlookers, who saw the moment Toke Benson slapped the man, quickly surrounded them and tried to settle the fight.

But the Commissioner, in a statement, has debunked the viral video and the scene of her assaulting a resident.

The statement was signed by the Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Seriki Omowunmi, titled, “Re: Viral Video Circulating on Social Media."

Mrs Benson-Awoyinka said non- state actors invaded J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History without authorization from the State Government.

The Commissioner stated that the non-state actors were neither recognized by the Lagos State Government nor authorized to attend the meeting and were there without permission.

Her Full Response

The attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media regarding an incident at the J.K. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History. It is imperative to set the records straight and clarify the events that led to the said video.

The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka has the statutory responsibility of oversight over all facilities under the Ministry’s purview. In line with this mandate, she embarked on an inspection visit to the J.K. Randle Centre.

During the inspection, it was discovered that the Centre Director , Qudus Onikeku, was illegally operating a canteen within the premises without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry. This prompted Mrs Benson-Awoyinka to question the presence of the establishment and initiated an eviction which the Centre Director violently resisted and had his team attack officials of the Ministry.

The non-state actors who are neither recognized by the Lagos State Government nor authorized to attend the meeting, who accompanied the Center Director, barged in, while he ordered them to record the proceedings. This, the Honourable Commissioner objected to. It must be emphasized that recording any meeting without the consent of the presiding authority is unacceptable and a breach of protocol.

For clarity, Mrs Benson Awoyinka did not assault anyone, instead a senior female member of her team was physically assaulted by the non state actors which then escalated as seen in the viral video depicting a totally false narrative. The video posted ostensibly to blackmail her speaks for itself.

The Honourable Commissioner maintained her stance that unauthorized persons should not participate in the meeting or record its discussions, which is in line with standard administrative procedures.

An investigation has been ordered into the occurrence and appropriate actions would be taken.

The Ministry remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the efficient management of all its facilities. The Honourable Commissioner will continue

