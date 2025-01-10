Okoya Kids Viral Video: Police Detain Officer For Unethical Conduct

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi has declared the detention of a policeman seen in a viral video holding cash for children of a Lagos businessman Okoya at a party 

Here is his post 

The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of the lagos businessman, Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira,  has been identified and detained for disciplinary action. 

The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it's unethical. 

We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police. Thanks.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال