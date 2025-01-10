Okoya Kids Viral Video: Police Detain Officer For Unethical Conduct

Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi has declared the detention of a policeman seen in a viral video holding cash for children of a Lagos businessman Okoya at a party

Here is his post

The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of the lagos businessman, Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira, has been identified and detained for disciplinary action.

The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it's unethical.

We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police. Thanks.