You Can't Create Enemity Between Tinubu, Akpabio And I..Gov Eno Tells Faceless Group





Re: THE ADVERTORIAL BY ‘CONCERNED MEMBERS OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS, AKWA IBOM STATE’

Our attention has been drawn to an advertorial published in The Nation newspaper of January 22, 2025, by an amorphous group that goes by the name: Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, where the authors, in what was purely a politically motivated hatchet job, maliciously concocted a rich cocktail of lies and blackmail against the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD.

The undisguised intent of the purveyors of the inane advertorial was to cause a strain in the widely acknowledged warm relationship the Governor enjoys with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and, by extension, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, and the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), ObongEmem Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Some of the lies and falsehoods they pushed in the advertorial are so outlandish and obtuse that we can’t even repeat them here.

We, however, wish to state categorically that Governor Umo Eno, PhD, has not formed any such clandestine alliance as the group falsely and maliciously stated.

It is unfortunate to note that while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is rallying the nation to support his bold and audacious economic plans aimed at taking our nation out of the current economic challenges—which Governor Umo Eno has enthusiastically and openly endorsed and has severally canvassed support for—this faceless group could maliciously concoct such lies, falsehoods, and blackmail against the Governor.

It is obvious that the promoters of this faceless group hate the current peace, amity, and spirit of bipartisanship which Governor Eno has promoted in the State.

This spirit of working across party lines certainly has canceled out their deeply entrenched selfish interest of stoking tensions in the State, and thereafter profiting from the chaos and unnecessary political wars they had helped ignite.

Truth be told, Governor Eno is focused on working collaboratively with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, the National Assembly led by Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, our son, to achieve the Arise Agenda for the betterment of the people of Akwa Ibom State. This is the time for governance and not for political gamesmanship.

Governor Eno respects and supports President Tinubu, GCFR, and believes that if his administration succeeds, we all succeed. He will continue to support the President as well as the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON.

He enjoys a warm relationship with the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), ObongEmem Ekperikpe Ekpo, and both are working together to bring development to the State, especially in the oil and gas sector, of which Akwa Ibom State is a leading producer.

This great collaboration should be applauded rather than being pilloried by a faceless group of political jobbers to score cheap political points.

The insidious and malicious advertorial should be dismissed for what it represents: a hatchet job by enemies of peace and tranquility.

Ekerete Udoh

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Umo Eno, PhD