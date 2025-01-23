OAU Student Murder : Court Of Appeal Upholds Death Sentence On Oduduwa University Proprietor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has upheld the death sentence of a popular hotel owner, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, who was found guilty in the murder case of an ex-Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.





The appellate court in a ruling on Thursday held that Adedoyin was properly convicted and sentenced to death by the lower court,





On October 29, 2024, the appeal court reserved judgment on the matter 16 months after the industrialist had filed an appeal,

The judgement read in parts, “The judgment of the High Court of Osun State stands. Adedoyin’s appeal is dismissed in part. The Court of Appeal held that Adedoyin was properly convicted and sentenced to death.”



