Glo Festival of Joy Excites Winners With Prado SUV, Other Prizes In Abuja

Telecommunications giant, Globacom on Wednesday made do its promise again as winners in its Festival of Joy promo went home with prizes including a brand new Toyota Prado SUV in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja





Other winners got a brand new Kia Picanto, tricycles, power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines at the presentation ceremony held at the company's Abuja office.





Winner of the brand new Toyota SUV, Sarah Ilya Madu, a Federal civil servant from Borno State, was full of joy when the keys were presented to her by Senator Simon Lalong who was the special guest, assisted by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth Development, as well as celebrities and influencers of the Globacom.





Sarah who gushed with excitement said when she was called by Glo representative after her number emerged winner of the Toyota Prado in the draw of the promotion held in Abuja last Friday, she found it difficult to believe.





“I kept dropping the calls from Glo representative because it was too good to be true. I was eventually persuaded by my colleagues to do a video call with the staff who called me. Even when I saw the office environment, I was still doubtful,” she said, adding that when she eventually agreed to visit the Glo office, she went with a hefty colleague to be sure she was in safe hands.





For Ufot Victor, a 43-year old businessman who won the Kia Picanto, steadfastness paid off. He said he had consistently recharged his Glo line in the expectation that he would win one of the prizes.





Likewise, Ireimiya Mallo, a SIM registration agent and native of Nasarawa State, who won Keke, said, ”I was so joyful on learning I had won a Keke”. He disclosed that he would be deploying it for commercial purpose”, while Felix Gabriel, the winner of a power generating set gave kudos to Globacom for always remembering Nigerians every year in its annual promos. Other lucky winners got tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines.





Special Guest of the event, Senator Simon Lalong eulogised the Chairman of Globacom for putting the promo in place for Nigerians and also praised his strong support for sports in Africa over the years.





He also expressed the desire to win in the promo someday, soon. Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesman of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth Development, thanked Globacom for not just attracting customers but also giving out to show that it means well not only for the customers but also for Nigerians. "Globacom is a brand after my heart", he said.





The Head of Division, Globacom North West Operations, Mr. Kazeem Kaka, noted that new and existing customers are required to dial *611# so as to opt into the promo and to keep recharging thereafter to meet the threshold for the various prizes. He added that new subscribers can participate by purchasing a new SIM, and immediately registering it and dialing *611#.





The prize presentation ceremony was graced by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mariam Imam, Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs at the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Moses Iyi; comedians, Tee A, Seyi Law, and Gordons as well Nollywood duo of Ebube Nwagbo and Juliet Ibrahim and popular content creator, KieKie.