IGP Deploys CPs For Kogi And Edo States

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has officially decorated the newly promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Jonathan Towuru, mni., on 22nd of January 2025, at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja. In a significant shift in the operations of the Police Force, the IGP has ordered the immediate posting of DIG Towuru to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) aimed at enhancing the contributions of the department towards efficient and effective policing in the country.





DIG Towuru, a seasoned officer with extensive experience in various capacities, has been recognized for his dedication and exemplary service to the Force. His posting to FCID comes at a critical time as the department continues to strengthen its capabilities to tackle complex criminal investigations and improve crime management across the nation.





Furthermore, as part of a strategic move designed to bolster security efforts, ensure the adequate safety of citizens and emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing, while maintaining public order, the IGP has announced the deployment of CP Miller Gajere Dantawaye and CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin as the Commissioners of Police, Kogi State and Edo State respectively.





The IGP emphasizes the importance of leadership and effective policing in the fight against crime and expresses confidence in the abilities of the newly posted senior officers to lead their respective teams with integrity and diligence. The Force reiterates its commitment to advancing the standards of policing and ensuring that all officers uphold the principles of justice and community service.







