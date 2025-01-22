World Record Attempt : 23 Year Lady Arrested While Planning To Have Sex With100 Men Within 24 Hours

A 23-year-old Turkish OnlyFans model, Ezra Vandan, popularly known as Azranur AV, has been arrested in Istanbul after announcing her controversial plan to have sex with 100 men in 24 hours.

Vandan’s on her social media handle declared a 24-hour sex with 100 men, sparked outrage and led to her detention by the Istanbul Security Branch Directorate’s Morality Bureau. Authorities described her actions as “obscene” and “damaging to societal morals.”

The model, on January 14, 2025, revealed her intention to film the 24-hour session and broadcast it live, aiming to break a Turkish record and eventually set a global milestone.

Her announcement followed a similar claim by British model Bonnie Blue, who allegedly slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Vandan posted a photo of herself in red lingerie, accompanied by the caption: “My goal is to break a Turkish record first, then a world record! I’m starting with 100 men in 24 hours.” The post quickly drew the attention of authorities, prompting an investigation.

Police apprehended Vandan at a hospital in Atasehir while she awaited a cosmetic surgery procedure. Footage showed two female officers escorting her out of the building with her hands bound.

During her arrest, Vandan uploaded a provocative image reportedly taken by a police officer, captioning it: “I had the photo taken by one of the officers; he didn’t object much.”

Her 25-year-old husband, Pedram Behdar Vandan, was also taken into custody but later released.

Vandan now faces charges of obscenity, resisting an officer, and slander. During a court hearing, the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace ruled that her actions and social media posts were harmful to moral values and provocative to society.

Defending herself, Vandan stated, “I am not harming anyone and should be allowed to post and do what I want. I do not deserve to be judged.”



