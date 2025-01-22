Peter Mbah: The Renaissance Architect of Enugu’s Transformation By Lemmy Ughegbe

Since his May 29, 2023 inauguration, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has become a symbol of transformative leadership in Enugu State, inspiring a revival that extends beyond its borders. His time in office has been more than just routine governance; it’s been a conscious effort to redefine what a previously dormant state can achieve. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s praise, calling him a “good thinker,” demonstrates his innovative approach, leadership that blends vision and pragmatism, and deep understanding of his people’s socio-economic circumstances. From the outset of unveiling his plan for Ndi Enugu, Mbah would usually employ the phrase “disruptive thinking” So, it is no wonder at all, that he aligns his disruptive thinking with concrete action

Governor Mbah’s work brings the promise of dawn, clarity, and hope after a long period of darkness. Under his watch, Enugu has become a canvas upon which bold strokes of development are painted. His dedication to infrastructure development is truly groundbreaking. The project to build 30 smart green schools, eventually reaching 260 across all wards in the state, signifies a strong commitment beyond educational funding. These schools, which blend advanced technology and sustainability, symbolise a forward-thinking future. Like gardens, they sow, cultivate, and nurture the seeds of knowledge, equipping a generation to confidently and competently navigate a rapidly evolving world.

Enugu’s roads, which were once neglected and dilapidated, now present a different picture. The 19-kilometer Airport-New Haven-Bisalla-Okpara Square Road network’s completion symbolises a state’s reunification. Like arteries, these roads pump life into the heart of Enugu, fostering unity, enabling commerce, and restoring pride. Each kilometre of track unites previously isolated communities, building a brighter future.

Healthcare, often the Achilles’ heel of many administrations, has become a cornerstone of Mbah’s vision. The 60 new Type 2 primary health centres across the state are a stroke of genius, directly addressing the need for accessible healthcare. These centres are more than buildings; they’re havens of hope and healing. These are lifelines offering health and dignity to rural farmers, struggling mothers, and ailing children. They embody Mbah’s principle that prioritising citizen well-being is paramount in governance.

Development’s essential bedrock - security, is now getting more attention than ever before. A state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre and 150 AI patrol vehicles clearly signify a forward-looking strategy. This technological marvel acts like a vigilant guardian, protecting Enugu’s citizens and allowing them to pursue their dreams fearlessly. More than just a reaction to crime, the centre proactively shields advancements, cultivating an environment where businesses and communities can flourish.

Mbah’s governance philosophy centres around economic growth. His plan to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in eight years is both ambitious and carefully planned. Mbah’s dream is to make Enugu an economic powerhouse, a place of abundant opportunity and shared prosperity. This vision is like planting a mighty oak, its roots grounded in good governance, its branches offering shade and sustenance for generations.

President Tinubu and other leaders aren’t just offering polite praise; their accolades genuinely reflect Mbah’s achievements. The achievements of his administration spread outwards like ripples, inspiring others to believe in transformative leadership. In Mbah’s Enugu, we see not just a state, but a powerful movement, a testament to what’s possible when vision and action align.

Governor Peter Mbah’s story is a narrative of renewal, showcasing a leader’s ambition transformed into a plan for positive change. His guidance has led Enugu from mere survival to thriving, transforming it from its past into a progressive future. The symphony of hope and determination plays on, each achievement adding a note to the melody of resilience, innovation, and commitment to the people. Enugu’s rise under Peter Mbah is a momentous story, a legacy for the ages.

Lemmy Ughegbe, Ph.D, a media scholar and critic, development communication expert and public policy influencer, writes from Abuja

Contact: lemmyughegbeofficial@gmail.com

WhatSApp only: +2348069716645