Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery In Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior arrested a gang of Nigerian nationals implicated in an armed robbery incident at a currency exchange office in the Al-Mahboula area, taking a sum of foreign currencies estimated at KD 4,600 (USD 16,500).

In a press release on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the Ministry explained that this was a premeditated crime as the gang had been watching the office from rooftops of nearby buildings and had used metal plates to cover car plates during the robbery.

Efforts of detectives located one of the suspects who confessed to having monitored the office and notifying his partner, who was detained in the Aswaq Al-Qurain area.

In his residence, the detectives found the stolen sums as well as a bag of meth.

The Ministry affirmed that the two suspects were referred to the public persecution for legal action.