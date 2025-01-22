Man Admits Killing BBC Presenter’s family With Crossbow

A 26-year-old man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to murdering two daughters of a BBC sports commentator in a crossbow attack and stabbing to death their mother.

Kyle Clifford had previously denied killing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of horseracing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

But appearing before Cambridge Crown Court in eastern England via video link, Clifford changed his pleas.

The court heard that Clifford tied up his former partner Louise Hunt’s arms and ankles with duct tape and shot her through the chest with a crossbow at the family home last July.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment, and two of possessing offensive weapons but denied raping Louise.

He was arrested in July following a manhunt after the three women were found at their home in the leafy commuter town of Bushey, near Watford, northwest of London.

