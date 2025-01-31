Woman In Court For Cyber-farting After Aggressively Farting At Her Boyfriend's ex

A judge has slammed a woman who admitted to sending videos of her farting to her boyfriend’s ex.





Rhiannon Evans, 25, is believed to be the first person to ever face charges for cyber-farting.





She sent the videos to Deborah Prytherech who said the videos caused her distress and anxiety.





In court, prosecutor Diane Williams described how Evans "proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas".





She sent three videos on December 22 and another four over the next few days, including on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.





Each of them showed "Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera."





Police got wind of what had happened and they followed through by arresting her and hauling her before the courts in Caernarfon.





The reason she gave for farting at her boyfriend's ex was that she felt her partner was being treated unfairly by his ex.





Harriet Gorst, defending, said: "There are some issues going on between Miss Evans’s partner and his ex-partner (Ms Prytherech) with regard to child contact.





"At the time she sent these videos she had some drinks and she sent them, understanding now this has caused the victim some distress. She sent them without malicious intent."





Mrs Williams added: "It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious but the victim didn’t."





Evans’ ventosity ended up costing her nearly £300, including £100 compensation for her victim and £199 for court costs.





In a victim statement read to the court, Ms Prytherch said she "would like to feel safe in my home".





Evans will also have to carry out 15 rehabilitation sessions for her sphincter whistles and must abstain from alcohol for two months.





She was also given a two-year restraining order preventing her from contacting her victim.