Lovers Bag Three Months Imprisonment In FCT For Adultery

A Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, Abuja has sentenced two lovers, Mohammed Nazifi, 30, and Bilkisu Ibrahim, 25, to three months imprisonment each after they were found guilty of adultery.





The police charged the lovers with a one-count charge of adultery by man and woman, to which they pleaded guilty. The prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Dayabe Abdullahi of Chibiri village, Kuje, Abuja, reported the matter at the Area Command, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Jan. 16th.





Yakubu told the court that the accused persons conspired and had sexu@l intercourse, and both confessed to the crime in their statements.





He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 387 and 388 of the Penal Code. According to him, sections 387 and 388 refer to a man or a woman subject to customary law where extra-marital sexual intercourse is recognised as a criminal offence.





“If the man or woman has sexual intercourse with anyone other than his spouse, he/she is guilty of adultery and shall be punished with imprisonment for a term. The term may extend to two years or with fine or with both,” he said.

When the charge was read out, Nazifi pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying he was a married man with little children to take care of. Ibrahim also begged the court for mercy, saying she had a 3-year-old child and an aged mother, who depended on her.





The Magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, had previously remanded the convicts in order for them to provide a witness that would vouch for their conduct of good character.





He finally sentenced them when they could not provide any.





Oladunmoye sentenced the lovers to three months imprisonment each with an option of N25,000 fine each.