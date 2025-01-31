House Of Reps Speaker Receives Children Of Late Hon Yomi Onanuga In Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen has recieved in audience children of the late Deputy Chief Whip of the House Hon Yomi Onanuga who passed on recently

They were in his office to thank him and the House on the role they played in their mother's burial

Abbas demonstrated that he was not just a colleague to her; he was a true friend and partner in progress. Long before her transition, he was personally involved in matters relating to her healthcare, demonstrating care not just as a leader but as someone who truly valued her.

At her funeral, he led a large delegation of members, visibly moved by the loss of someone who had been both a steadfast ally and a cherished friend. Today, he extended that loyalty by receiving her children in audience, reaffirming his enduring commitment to their well-being.



