Hisbah Arrest Couple For Having Their Marriage In Restaurant

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a man and his girlfriend for solemnising their marriage at Banana Restaurant on Zoo Road, Kano.

The board’s Deputy Commander General of Operations, Dr Mujahideen Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday, January 30, 2025 stated that Hisbah personnel raided the restaurant on Wednesday night following a tip-off.

“It’s very unfortunate to tell you that the solemnisation of the purported marriage was conducted in the restaurant by friends of the man without the consent of the parents of the couple,” he said.

He warned that the board would not fold its arms and allow some undesirable elements to continue to violate the shari’a in the state.

According to him, the board had since launched a manhunt for all the guests who participated in the illegal solemnisation of the marriage.

“We arrested the couple. We are trailing friends of the groom who fled the restaurant after our personnel stormed the place,” he added.

The deputy commander said the couple violated all the marriage conditions, which is a flagrant violation of the Shari’a.