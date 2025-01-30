Porn Star Falls To Death Filming Threesome With Two Men

A porn star has plunged to her death from a Brazilian hotel balcony after she invited two men to take part in a filmed threesome.

Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, known online as Anna Polly, was found lifeless in a courtyard at an aparthotel in Nova Iguacu, roughly 25 miles northwest of Rio de Janeiro.





The OnlyFans model, whom local media reports was 23, is believed to have fallen as she was filming X-rated scenes with the two men for the adult content site.





The two men reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what occurred before the plunge, but no arrests have yet taken place.





A police homicide unit is analysing hotel CCTV images as part of its investigation and has already quizzed staff. Alves’ mobile phone was collected as evidence.





The results of the post-mortem have not been made public and it is not yet clear if there was a presence of drugs in Alves’ system or anything suggesting she was a victim of sexual violence.





Investigators have described their ongoing probe as ‘complex’ and say they are keeping an open mind on the adult entertainer’s death – which they say could be an accident or a crime.





Alves is believed to have died at the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Nova Iguacu, according to local reports.





Her boyfriend Pedro Henrique told Brazilian magazine Quem: ‘All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police and they are investigating.





‘If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found. She died in the fall. There was no time to save her.’





He said In a social media tribute as he announced details of her funeral: ‘It’s so difficult without you.





‘As the hours pass it’s starting to sink in and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.’





Alves fell to her death on January 23 but it only began to be reported in mainstream media late yesterday. Investigators have described their ongoing probe as ‘complex’ and say they are keeping an open mind about her death – which they say could be an accident or a crime





A friend said: ‘She had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects.





‘This news has left everyone stunned.’





A spokesman for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit, which is leading the investigation, told local press: ‘We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened.





‘It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime.’





Daily Mail