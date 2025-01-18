Why I Committed Over N1.5bn To Humanitarian Causes In 2024 ...Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has explained the motivation behind his extensive contributions to education, healthcare, and empowerment initiatives.

Responding to a journalist’s question about his decision to commit over N1.5 billion to humanitarian causes in 2024, during a visit to the Anglican Bishop of Nnewi, Rt. Rev. Ndubisi Obi, Mr Obi stressed that his acts of giving are not about self-promotion but are driven by a genuine concern for humanity.

Obi cited the day’s donations of N10 million to Bishop Ephraim Ikeakor for the College of Nursing Sciences, Amichi, and another N10 million to Bishop Ndubisi Obi for ongoing projects at ADON College of Health Technology in Nnewi as examples of initiatives that inspire him to continue giving. He explained that his philanthropy is motivated by the visible impact of such efforts and the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to people’s lives.

“Even before my public life, I have always derived satisfaction from contributing to worthy causes that uplift humanity. For instance, I was in Haiti after the earthquake, where I contributed to its rebuilding. Similarly, even before I became Governor, I had extended help to places in need according to my capacity,” Obi said.

He also recounted his visits with Bishop Ndubisi to facilities such as the Diocesan Rehabilitation Centre for victims of drug abuse and a school for children with special needs. He noted that he was deeply moved by the Bishop’s commitment to improving the lives of the vulnerable. “When you witness such dedication to humanity, it is impossible not to contribute – not for personal recognition, but for the sake of humanity,” Obi remarked.

When asked if his philanthropy was an attempt to bolster his public image, Obi dismissed the notion, stating that giving back to society is his way of fulfilling not only his moral and spiritual obligations but also his duty to the society that nurtured him. He affirmed his commitment to continuing these efforts as long as God grants him the resources to do so.