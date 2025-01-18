I Don't Want Britain To Be Like " Poor " Nigeria Where " Terrible Government Destroys Lives"...Kemi Badenoch

UK Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch says she does not want Britain to be like Nigeria, a poor country where terrible government destroy lives.

In her first speech of the year on Thursday, Ms Badenoch explained her push for “real conservatism” that guarantees a “better, richer and safer” tomorrow for the younger generation of Britain

“Why this matters so much to me is because I know what it is like to have something and lose it. I don’t want Britain to lose what it has,” said Ms Badenoch.

“I grew up in a poor country, and I watched my relatively wealthy family become poorer and poorer and poorer despite working harder as their money disappeared with inflation,” Ms Badenoch said.

The Tory leader narrated how she migrated to the UK at age 16 with her father’s last £100 and would never want the UK to become a country like Nigeria where terrible governments destroy lives.

“I came back to the UK at 16 with my father’s last £100 and a hope of a better life. So, I’ve lived with the consequences of a terrible government that destroys lives, and I never ever want that to happen here,” Ms Badenoch said.

This comes as another episode of Ms Badenoch criticising her home country Nigeria, exposing how prolonged misgovernment is ruining the country.

Before now, she had berated Nigerian police as “armed robbers” who intimidate the citizens they are employed to protect with their guns.





Angered by Ms Badenoch’s intermittent criticisms of Nigeria at every opportunity, Vice President Kashim Shettima responded, telling her to change her name if she does not want any association with the “greatest black nation on earth, Nigeria.”







