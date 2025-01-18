Lagos Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi Undergoes Successful Eye Surgery At LASUTH

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has undergone a successful eye surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), earning praise for the facility’s exceptional healthcare services.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Prof. Abayomi expressed profound gratitude to the LASUTH medical team for their skillful and compassionate care, ensuring a painless procedure.

The commissioner highlighted the efforts of the oculoplastic surgeons, Prof. Bola Adekoya and Dr. Rosemay Ngwu, who spearheaded the procedure. He also commended the nursing team, led by Apex Nurse Adejoke Okeowo, for their outstanding support during his recovery.

“Huge thanks to the incredible oculoplastic surgeons in the Eye Department, especially Prof. Mrs. Bola Adekoya and Dr. Rosemay Ngwu, for their expertise and for making the procedure painless,” he wrote.





“A special shoutout to the amazing nursing care led by Apex Nurse Adejoke Okeowo—you truly made a difference! Deep gratitude to Prof. Adebowale O. Adekoya, Director of Clinical Services and Training at LASUTH, for leading such an excellent team.”

Prof. Abayomi also applauded the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo, for fostering a culture of excellence at LASUTH.

The commissioner shared photos documenting his time at the hospital, showcasing the dedication of the LASUTH team to delivering quality healthcare.

This marks yet another milestone for LASUTH, a facility increasingly recognized for its contributions to specialized healthcare delivery in Lagos State. The success of Prof. Abayomi’s surgery further underscores the hospital’s reputation as a leader in cutting-edge medical procedures.



