UBA Group MD Alawuba Conferred With Doctorate Degree





United Bank for Africa Group Managing Director Oliver Alawuba has been conferred with a Doctorate Degree

This was a post by the Bank on the achievement

We celebrate our Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, on the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja.

This prestigious honor was bestowed during the University’s 10th Convocation Ceremony in Abuja, recognizing his remarkable contributions to business and leadership across the continent.

Congratulations, Dr. Oliver! Your achievements continue to inspire us all.

