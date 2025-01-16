Bandits Storm Hospital In Kaduna , Kill Doctor

A young medical doctor Dr Sale Murtala has been killed in Kaduna State by bandits
According to reports, the bandits stormed the General hospital in Kankara Kaduna State killing the doctor in the process
This was a post by Uzonna Odimegwu on the incident
Dr Sale Murtala
Killed last night at the Kankara General Hospital, Katsina State, by Bandits
Dr Sale is from Kankara
He was the overall best graduating medical student, 2019, from ABU, Zaria.
Emerging Best In:
1. Physiology
2. Histopathology
3. Biochemistry
4. Surgery
5. Chemical pathology
6. Haematology
7. Pharmacology
8. Community medicine project
9. Pathology
10. Commed
11. Anatomy
12. Med. Micro
13. Anatomy and surgery
Nigeria drains the soul
An unimaginably evil empire that swallows her best and her young
Sad. Too sad. Too bad