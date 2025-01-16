Bandits Storm Hospital In Kaduna , Kill Doctor

A young medical doctor Dr Sale Murtala has been killed in Kaduna State by bandits

According to reports, the bandits stormed the General hospital in Kankara Kaduna State killing the doctor in the process

This was a post by Uzonna Odimegwu on the incident





Dr Sale Murtala

Killed last night at the Kankara General Hospital, Katsina State, by Bandits

Dr Sale is from Kankara

He was the overall best graduating medical student, 2019, from ABU, Zaria.

Emerging Best In:





1. Physiology

2. Histopathology

3. Biochemistry

4. Surgery

5. Chemical pathology

6. Haematology

7. Pharmacology

8. Community medicine project

9. Pathology

10. Commed

11. Anatomy

12. Med. Micro

13. Anatomy and surgery

Nigeria drains the soul

An unimaginably evil empire that swallows her best and her young

Sad. Too sad. Too bad