Gunmen have killed a final year student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osura.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Prince Macaulay, a Computer Science student awaiting mobilisàtion for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, was shot dead in front of his girlfriend in his room along Abuja Street, Ikot Osurua community.

A source within the polytechnic community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch that the gunm£n gained entry into the compound around 1 am and moved directly to the vict!m’s room, where they shot him in the stomach.

The vict!m’s girlfri£nd immediately rai$ed the alarm, draw¡ng the attentiøn of neighbours who ru$hed to the scene .

Prince was quickly rushed to a hospital but was confirmed deadd on arrival

"The gunmen didn’t steal anything or rob anyone in the compound. They just shot him and escaped," the source said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the inc!dent but stated that the attackk might be linked to both robbery and cult activities in the area.

“Information we have indicates that there was a robbery and cûlt-relat£d operat¡on in the vi¢inity. The assailants invaded the area and sh0t the student during the robbery. An investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO added.