Gunmen Kill Akwa Ibom Polytechnic, Final Year Student

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Gunmen have killed a final year student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osura. 

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Prince Macaulay, a Computer Science student awaiting mobilisàtion for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, was shot dead in front of his girlfriend in his room along Abuja Street, Ikot Osurua community.

A source within the polytechnic community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch that the gunm£n gained entry into the compound around 1 am and moved directly to the vict!m’s room, where they shot him in the stomach.

The vict!m’s girlfri£nd immediately rai$ed the alarm, draw¡ng the attentiøn of neighbours who ru$hed to the scene .

Prince was quickly rushed to a hospital but was confirmed deadd on arrival

"The gunmen didn’t steal anything or rob anyone in the compound. They just shot him and escaped," the source said. 

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the inc!dent but stated that the attackk might be linked to both robbery and cult activities in the area.

“Information we have indicates that there was a robbery  and cûlt-relat£d operat¡on in the vi¢inity. The assailants invaded the area and sh0t the student during the robbery. An investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO added. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال