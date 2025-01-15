Breaking: House Of Reps Deputy Chief Whip Yomi Onanuga Is Dead





The House of Representatives has announced the death of its Deputy Whip, Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

A statement by spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi said the Ogun lawmaker died on Wednesday, January 15 following a brief illness.

Born on December 2, 1965, the late Onanuga was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and re-elected in 2023.

She served as chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly where she championed policies to empower women and advance social welfare.

Rotimi said: “She was appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly a role in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to legislative discipline, particularly during parliamentary sittings.

“She was a dedicated public servant, a visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for her constituents.

“Affectionately known as ‘ _Ijaya_,’ Rep. Onanuga’s intellect, passion, humility, and drive for excellence earned her admiration among her colleagues and constituents alike. Her impactful contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape reflected her passion for creating a better society and her tireless dedication to public service.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, associates, the Government and People of Ogun State – particularly the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency – and the entire membership of the National Assembly.

“As we mourn the loss of this vibrant and committed lawmaker, whose life was devoted to improving the lives of Nigerians – especially her constituents – her legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations”.

The statement said funeral arrangements will be announced by her family in due course.