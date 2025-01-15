Two Arrested For Using Fake Bank Alert Purchase Clothes In Ogun

The police in Ogun state on Monday January 13, arrested two young men identified as Opeyemi Ibrahim and Dimeji Bakare, for allegedly obtaining goods under false pretences from one Christopher Chukwuma of Ijebu North Local Government Area.

The two young men said to be without reasonable means of income, were apprehended while allegeldy trying to fraudulently purchase clothes worth N220,000 using fake bank transfers.

Further investigation by the police revealed that one of the suspects had previously committed a similar offence in 2023, purchasing generators valued at ₦140,000 using fake transfers.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, said the suspects were arrested with exhibits, and an investigation is ongoing. They will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

