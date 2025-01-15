Gov Eno Umoh Bags Leadership Newspaper Governor Of The Year Award

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring inclusive governance for the overall good of the State.





In his remark during a visit by a delegation from the Leadership Newspapers, who were in Government House, Uyo, to officially notify and invite him for his conferment as Governor of the year, he said he was determined to ensure that the dividends of democracy gets to everyone irrespective of any differences.





The Governor said having lived among the people in the State for about 30 years, he understands their yearning, especially those in the hinterlands, saying that coming to government is a privilege to address those yearnings.





He noted that membership of different political parties doesn't mean war, adding that the State will continue to work together with every stakeholder to deliver on the Akwa Ibom project.





Gov. Eno said it was inappropriate to always return to the local communities only during elections, hence his preference for a bottom-up approach to governance, to ensure that the people are fully integrated into governance.





He appreciated the Leadership Newspaper for the honour done him as Governor of the Year, saying it will spur him to do more for the State.





The Governor dedicated the Leadership award to his late wife, Pastor Patience Eno, for encouraging and standing by him to achieve the much thus far, and to members of the former State Executive Council for their commitment and dedication to duty.





Presenting the letter of invitation, the Vice Chairman of the Leadership Group, Chief Mike Okpere, said the Newspaper came into existence 20 years ago, and periodically, reviews the performances of public office holders.





The Vice Chairman who was accompanied by Group Director, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah, and the State Correspondent, Mr. Iniobong Ekponta, said having reviewed the achievements of Pastor Umo Eno, they were unanimous in the decision to honour him as Governor of the year.





Congratulating the Governor, he stressed that the Governor of the Year award is not only proclaimed by the Leadership Newspapers, but by all and sundry, adding that the official conferment will take place on April 8, 2025.





On the visit were the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Coordinator Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Executive Assistance and Chief Delivery Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Aniefiok Udo Johnson, Permanent Secretary Government House, Mr. Godwin Udoh, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Akparawa James Edet, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, and the State Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Amos Etuk, and others.