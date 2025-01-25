Trevor Noah Makes History As Grammy Host For Fifth Year,Wizkid,Burna ,Tems Get Nominations





The Recording Academy has announced that Trevor Noah will return as the host of the Grammy Awards for the fifth year in a row. The Academy made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday. This makes Noah, a South African comedian, actor, and television host, who first took the reins of the Grammys in 2021, the first person in the history of the awards to host the ceremony for five consecutive years.

“Returning as host, the Grammy nominee @TrevorNoah is set to take us into music’s biggest night to honor music and amplify support for the music community impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires,” the Academy wrote on X.

This year’s ceremony is the 67th edition of the yearly music awards and it will be held on February 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will honour the best recordings, compositions, and artistes from September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024.

Despite ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the organisers said the show will proceed as planned, adding that in addition to celebrating the best in music, the ceremony would raise funds for those affected by the wildfires.

This year, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Yemi Alade, Asake, and Lojay are nominated in the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category.