Trevor Noah Makes History As Grammy Host For Fifth Year,Wizkid,Burna ,Tems Get Nominations

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


The Recording Academy has announced that Trevor Noah will return as the host of the Grammy Awards for the fifth year in a row. The Academy made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday. This makes Noah, a South African comedian, actor, and television host, who first took the reins of the Grammys in 2021, the first person in the history of the awards to host the ceremony for five consecutive years.

“Returning as host, the Grammy nominee @TrevorNoah is set to take us into music’s biggest night to honor music and amplify support for the music community impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires,” the Academy wrote on X.

This year’s ceremony is the 67th edition of the yearly music awards and it will be held on February 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will honour the best recordings, compositions, and artistes from September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024.

Despite ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the organisers said the show will proceed as planned, adding that in addition to celebrating the best in music, the ceremony would raise funds for those affected by the wildfires.

This year, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Yemi Alade, Asake, and Lojay are nominated in the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال