5th Senior Police Officers Conference To Hold In Abeokuta ( Full Speech Of FPRO )

SPEECH OF THE FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER OF THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE FIFTH EDITION OF THE CONFERENCE AND RETREAT FOR SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS HELD ON FRIDAY 24TH JANUARY 2025.

Protocols

I warmly welcome you to this Press Conference on the fifth edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers. You would recall that since the first edition was held in Lagos in October 2019, respective Inspectors-General of Police in partnership with Lenders Consult International, have convened the annual event which is an important gathering of strategic police managers in Nigeria.

2. The Conference and Retreat is a gathering of all senior officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above and a platform for senior police managers in the country to critically assess the internal security performance of the Force and strategize on ways of improving service delivery and secure the internal security space of our dear country.

3. In the last edition, the event hosted the President of INTERPOL, Ahmed Naser Al Raisi. While delivering the keynote address, the INTERPOL President expressed his organization’s desire to further strengthen INTERPOL’s collaboration with Nigeria, considering the vital position and the role of the Nigeria Police Force in security of the international community.

4. The fifth edition, with the theme: ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing’ has been scheduled to hold from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th February 2025 in the ancient and serene city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The Opening Ceremony will take place on the 24th of February 2024 at 10:00 am with The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Special Guest of Honour, to declare the conference open.

Other guests expected to grace the opening ceremony include the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, State Governors, National Security Adviser, Legislators, Ministers, the Chief of Defence Staff and other heads of security agencies in the country. We are also expecting some guests from a