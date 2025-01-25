South East PDP Caucus Again Backs Okoye As National Secretary

Stakeholders of Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-East geo-political zone have affirmed their support for Sunday Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary of the party.

This was part of the outcome of a closed-door meeting held at the Enugu State Government House on Friday.

PDP National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ali Odefa, read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, which had in attendance the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and key members of the party from the region.

But, notably absent was the embattled PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Odefa stated that the party stakeholders commended the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding Sunday Ude-Okoye’s nomination as the National Secretary and further expressed confidence in the judiciary to uphold justice in the matter.

The meeting also addressed the zoning of national and zonal offices of the PDP within the South-East in preparation for upcoming congresses.

On the sidelines, the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, told Journalists that the future of the PDP hinges on the outcomes of the national congresses scheduled for December, warning that any misstep could spell the end of the party.

