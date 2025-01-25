Police Arrest Kano Anti-corruption Chairman Muhuyi Magaji

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji, has been arrested by a team of police detectives from the office of the Inspector General of Police, The Guardian reliably gathered.

Sources from the state Anti-Corruption Commission revealed that Barrister Magaji was picked up in his office on Friday by detectives who stormed the agency and insisted they were under instructions to arrest the Chairman.

According to a credible source, the supposed IGP team did not give a reason for their mission or explain why they had to take the Chairman.

However, it is assumed that the arrest may be connected to the trial concerning the alleged diversion of N4 billion and properties of the Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO) under the immediate past administration.

Two weeks ago, the Anti-Corruption Agency disclosed an attempt to take over a property worth over N2 billion, which includes trailers, trucks, minivans, and other items traced to the immediate past Managing Director of KASCO.

Magaji was taken to the One Police Headquarters in Kano, where he was denied access to his lawyers. Police spokesperson Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa could not be reached for comment.



