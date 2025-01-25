Edo Guber Tribunal Relocates To Abuja Over Insecurity, Ighodalo Hails Decision

The election petitions tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo State capital, has been relocated to Abuja for continuation of hearing.

The secretary of the Tribunal, Muazu Bagudu disclosed this today, Friday, January 24, 2025 during the court proceedings.

A statement signed by the tribunal secretary said the relocation was effective from Monday, January 27, 2025.

The letter read thus: “I am directed to notify all parties that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo State has been relocated to Abuja at National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport road, Abuja effective from Monday, January 27, 2025.

“For further inquiry, contact the secretary”.

It was however, gathered that the relocation of the tribunal to Abuja was on the instance of the President of the Court of Appeal.

A source close to the court, who pleaded anonymity, attributed the development to insecurity at the premises of the tribunal located at the Sapele road, Benin City.

It was gathered that the secretary to the tribunal, Mauzu Bagudu announced the relocation shortly after the data forensic expert called by the petitioners in the case, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, testified before the court.

Meanwhile, the relocation of the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal from Benin City to Abuja, as announced by the tribunal secretary has been hailed as a decisive and positive development in the journey toward justice.

Team Asue Media Organization (TAMO) in a statement signed by Erhabor Emokpae on Friday night in Benin City, said while the reason for the relocation has not been officially stated, "it is clear that this move, one we welcome, ensures a more secure and neutral environment for the proceedings, free from the pressures and tensions surrounding the tribunal in Edo State."





TAMO added that "In line with our continuing commitment to truth and justice, this relocation is a reaffirmation of our firm belief in the judiciary’s dedication to fairness and transparency.





"By moving the tribunal to the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, the process is shielded from local interference, ensuring that justice will be based solely on evidence and legal merit.





"Despite their public bravado, the APC’s recent pattern of obstruction—from preventing BVAS inspections to witness intimidation and threats of violence—has repeatedly shown their only mission: to tilt the judicial scales in their favour and subvert due process.





"This relocation removes any leverage they might have hoped to exert locally, allowing the tribunal to operate in a secure and impartial setting.





"We firmly believe that Asue Ighodalo’s case, founded on evidence and meticulous legal preparation, remains unshaken. The overwhelming strength of the petition continues to give confidence to all who value democracy and the rule of law.





"This relocation ensures that the case will expose the full truth of what happened in the election. We urge all supporters of truth and justice to remain resolute as the journey to Justice proceeds apace," TAMO stated.