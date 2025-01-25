Tinubu Commends Finland For Arresting Simon Ekpa





President Bola Tinubu has commended the Finish government for the arrest and detention of Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa.

The President also described Ekpa’s arrest as well deserved.

Tinubu said his government has zero tolerance for actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

The Nigerian President spoke when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House.

He said the Finnish authorities intervention was timely, because it safeguarded the nation’s integrity and mitigated an action that threatened peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the European Union, Mr Gautier Mignot, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, Hocine Mezoued.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Tinubu said, “I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa.

“Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times and we don’t want to promote terrorism.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward.

“The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means. The rule of law safeguards our democratic credentials, morals and values. We must respect the rule of law.”

The President noted that the ambassador’s priorities, including ICT, agriculture and education, will directly impact the country’s development.

“Nigeria is undergoing a series of necessary reforms to stimulate growth and prosperity. Thank you also for the humanitarian support in the North-East. I believe that we can work together,” he added.

The Ambassador of Finland extolled Tinubu for his courage in initiating reforms that will benefit the economy and ensure prosperity in the future.

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations. The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now, and the National Security Adviser has been providing all the evidence,” the ambassador noted