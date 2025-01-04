Tinubu's Visit To Enugu And Many Testimonials On Gov. Mbah By Ezea Samson Chinenyeonu

Expected in Enugu State on a presidential visit today is the president of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Of significance and remarkable is that the visit is President Tinubu's first official visit to any state this year. While in the state, President Tinubu will visit and commission many completed, ongoing and nearing completion legacy, people-oriented, developmental projects inherited, initiated, commenced and completed by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah since assuming office nineteen months ago.

Majorly among these projects to be commissioned by President Tinubu include some completed Smart Green Schools, dazzling International Conference Centre that has made Enugu a conferencing state of international standard and first of its type in any state in Nigeria, completed primary healthcare centres, several kilometres of asphalted urban and rural roads, completed modern bus terminals and others.

President Tinubu will also confirm and affirm the testimonies and statements of his vice, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, and other federal government appointees who have visited the state and seen Governor Mbah's outstanding performance, good governance and giant strides that have transformed and changed the landscape of the Enugu State within a short period and like never before.

President Tinubu will see that Governor Mbah has turned Enugu State into a construction site since assuming office and is not resting on his oars in making Enugu economy one of the biggest in the country, investors' destination, accessible, and secure state in the country.

The visit will also offer President Tinubu the opportunity to see why Governor Mbah's administration has consistently been in the news for good reasons and has remained a reference point for good governance and intentional leadership in Nigeria in recent times.

President Tinubu's visit to Enugu State to see and commission some completed and ongoing projects, despite party differences with Gov. Mbah is a clear signal to some armchair and divisive opposition members in Enugu State that President Tinubu is an apostle and believer of good governance and intentional leadership which Governor Mbah represents in Enugu Stateand has proven by his sterling performance in office so far.

Just like his Vice and other of his appointees that had visited the state before now and testified about Governor Mbah's performance, President Tinubu will have many testimonies and commendations to make about Governor Mbah's magic wand in governance during his first official visit to the state today and leaves with lasting impression about Governor Mbah's giant strides across the length and breath of the state.

He will witness or see how Governor Mbah has quietly and stoically demystified opposition in the state with avalanche of enduring, transformative, and monumental projects of immense economic value and lasting impact.





