Chinese Foreign Minister To Visit Nigeria

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to embark on a six-day visit to Nigeria and three other African countries, starting from January 5, 2025.

The visit will also take Wang Yi to Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, and Chad. It is expected to climax on January 11, 2025.





According to Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, the trip reflects China’s tradition of prioritizing Sino-African relations. “The visit highlights the importance of strengthening our cooperation,” Ning said.





The visit follows proposals made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last year. President Xi had stressed the need to strengthen relations between China and African nations.





At the heart of China’s Africa policy is a framework that focuses on implementing 10 partnership initiatives for modernization. These initiatives aim to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead Global South modernization within three years. The partnership is expected to expand trade, support industrialization, enhance infrastructure, and foster cultural and knowledge exchanges between China and Africa.