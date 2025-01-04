Benin Republic’s Julienne Ariori Carts Home Star Prize At 2024 FALA Award Organised By Christ Embassy

This year’s Star Prize Winner of Future Africa Leaders Award was Julienne Ariori from Benin Republic

She stood out for her exceptional efforts in driving social change and empowering lives across her community. Her ground-breaking initiatives earned her the night’s honour and widespread applause

The President and Founder of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, presented awards to the 10 winners of the Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) 2024 during the New Year’s Eve Service. The moment was further elevated as the esteemed Pastor TT Temisan announced the winners’ names, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.





The atmosphere was electrifying, brimming with hope and anticipation, as the audience witnessed the unveiling of Africa’s future stars.

Since its inception in 2013, the Future Africa Leaders’ Award, an innovation by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has become an integral highlight of every New Year’s Eve Service. This prestigious accolade recognizes young African leaders for their commitment to driving progress and fostering development across the continent.

The Award sum given out so far is about $1.5m according to the organizers

In the lead-up to the awards, 30 outstanding young African leaders were nominated. The winners were honored during the ceremony, receiving their awards directly from the President of LoveWorld, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

FALA is an initiative of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF), designed to identify, celebrate, and support young Africans who exemplify leadership excellence. These young leaders make a positive impact on their generation through education, youth empowerment, mentoring, and other transformative projects aimed at building a brighter future for Africa.

Each of the 30 nominees, representing diverse African nations, stands as a testament to the power of vision and dedication. Among them, one exceptional individual is crowned the Star Award Winner, receiving $25,000 as a token of encouragement. The other nominees are also awarded $10,000 each, generously provided by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and chief motivator of the Future Africa Leaders Awards.

Addressing the global audience, Pastor Chris remarked:

“Sometimes people debate whether leaders are born or raised. But whether they are born, they must be raised. Following the Master’s teachings—‘train up a child in the way it should go’—we see the need to raise leaders.”

Adding to the event’s grandeur, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, delivered an inspiring address at the FALA 2024 ceremony.

He charged the winners with these memorable words:

“Go home and create awardees like you!”

Chief Obasanjo lauded the winners as the new faces of Africa’s bright future, describing them as bold, courageous, and the true pride of the continent.

Catalyst for Change: FALA 2023 Winner

The remarkable achievements of last year’s FALA Star Winner, Mariama Gendemeh from Sierra Leone, set a high standard for leadership and youth empowerment. Her work demonstrates the transformative potential of young leaders in Africa.

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation website highlights her accomplishments:

“Mariama Gendemeh from Sierra Leone is a 23-year-old farmer, philanthropist, and the Executive Director of Fresh Veggies Agro Company Limited.

The company created jobs for 15 youths and generated $1,200, with 40% of the income going to community feeding programs. She facilitated food and relief item distribution to 3,000 people across 10 communities.

Her ‘Save the Malnourished Kids’ project reaches over 10,000 children annually, and her ‘Orange Fresh Sweet Potatoes’ initiative benefits 12 women’s groups in six communities, sustaining school feeding programs. Mariama’s company boasts a 50-hectare rice farm and the largest vegetable farm in Kenema. She has spearheaded several outreach programs in 110 communities.

Mariama also organized the ‘She Leads’ summit, empowering 500 girls with leadership skills in six schools. Through advocacy, she and other female leaders championed 30% inclusivity of women in governance, resulting in key appointments and wins during the 2023 general elections.”





Pictures of all winners



