Governor Sule Sacks All Commissioners, SSG

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved the state executive council comprising his commissioners and sacked Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Muhammad Aliyu-Ubamdoma.





Weekend Trust reports that the decision was announced by the governor at a special emergency executive meeting in Government House, Lafia, on Friday, shortly after the departure of Vice President Kashim Shetima, who was in the state for a one-day working visit to inaugurate some projects in the state.

A top government official, who preferred anonymity, said that although the exact reasons for the dissolution were not yet clear, he said the governor was known for restructuring the state’s administration.

Sule in 2021 dissolved the state executive council, citing the need for a more effective and efficient governance structure.





“As the situation unfolds, citizens of Nasarawa State await further clarification on the implications of this decision and the future direction of the state’s administration,” the source added.





Meanwhile, a statement signed by Mohammed Iliyasu-Idde, permanent secretary cabinet affairs and special services, said Governor Sule expressed his gratitude to the outgoing council members for their contributions towards the growth of the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.





The statement read in part, “All the outgoing council members are to hand over the affairs of their ministries and government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries while the SSG is to hand over to the permanent secretary cabinet affairs and special services.”





The governor had in July 2023 submitted the names of 17 commissioner-nominees to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.



