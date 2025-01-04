Basketmouth Ex Wife Queries Comedian's Parental Action





Estranged wife of comedian Basketmouth, Elsie Okpocha has shared some cryptic messages on social media that appear to be aimed at the comedian.





In her first Instagram story, Elsie questioned why someone would try to hinder another person’s happiness, writing, “How are you still trying to frustrate her efforts because she decided to be happy.”





In a follow-up post, she expressed concern over a father’s actions, specifically a father telling his 16-year-old son not to share his phone password with his mother.





“Tell me why a father should tell a son of 16 years! 16 years! not to give his mother his password,” she wrote. “I need an answer. Is a mother not supposed to have access to her 16-year-old’s phone?”





The posts have reignited attention on the separation between Elsie and Basketmouth, which was announced in December 2022.





The couple’s 12-year marriage came to an end, leaving fans and friends shocked.





At the time of the split, Basketmouth released a statement, acknowledging the difficulty of their separation and emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the well-being of their children.





Elsie and Basketmouth share three children, including their 16-year-old son, Jason.



