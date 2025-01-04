Three Convicted For Impersonating Evang Ebuka Obi To Defraud Zion Members

One of the successes against cyber-crime recorded by the Benin zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2024 was the conviction of three young men for impersonating the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Evangelist Ebuka Anozie Obi, to defraud members of the public.





The three men, Odion Victor, Amos Godwin and Ayomide Michael, were arraigned at the Edo State High Court in Benin by EFCC for impersonating the Evangelist on the social media.





They had created social media platforms in the name of Evangelist Ebuka and deceived many members of the public to give money towards treatment of some purported sick people, sow seeds for spiritual breakthrough or for special prayers.





They were also directing the members of Zion Ministry to pay the money into bank accounts created by the trio. Hon. Justice G.O. Madegbelo who presided over the case found them guilty of the charges and thereafter sentenced them to Community Service.





Justice Madegbelo also ordered them to forfeit their mobile phones, the balance in their bank accounts “being proceeds and instrumentality of crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”







