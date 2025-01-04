Nobody Can Be Anything Without Me...Nyesom Wike Boasts

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has boasted that ‘nobody can be anything’ without him.

Wike also declared that something will soon happen in Rivers State that will shock many, adding that he does not fight with anyone but emphasised his concern for ‘ingrates’.

Wike spoke in Port Harcourt on Friday night at the luncheon he organised for stakeholders.

The Minister said, “there is something that will happen in this state that everybody will know.

The ongoing movement is not a party movement, is the movement that you will see, forget about their claims.”

Wike naratted how he assisted Celestine Omehia and reconciled him with former Dr. Peter Odili but he expressed disamay how the duo are now working against him.

Wike said, “if you follow my political history, it has never been easy; I have been charged for murder, for armed robbery just because of politics. There is nothing I have no passed through in my life. But I know at the end of the day we will overcome.

“Is it not the same person who said, we thank you for making a man who want to create Rivers State as a medical hub in Nigerian not to have converted Rivers State as a personal estate? Based on the documentary you have watched; is there anywhere they said about my family? So where did I want to convert Rivers State to my personal estate.

“When my father is doing something wrong, should I not say papa this is not what you said yesterday, is that to make him cry. I ran election for Local government in 1999, and since then till now I have never lost election. Nobody whom I supported have ever lost election

The Minister said, he has no regret of supporting President Bola Tinubu to win election, saying those making noise, told Atiku Abubakar that they will support him to fight Tinubu.

“How can people who came out and said Governor Siminalayi Fubara cannot be governor, he cannot talk before the public, today are now the one saying we are with you. 2007 when you fought Chibuike Amaechi, we chased you out,” Wike said.

“In 2023, you said Atiku is coming, I said where? They collected the money and kicked the man away, that the governor was killing everybody, look at me.

“Whatever you cannot do, say you cannot do it. I am sure if Magnus Abe had made mistake to join them, they would have used him as their spokesperson. Time will come. Everybody be yourself, we are all working together.

“One day it will happen, when the time comes, we will know who is who. We will produce the second phase of the documentary, if they react in the next 24 hours, I will give them another one.”

Guardian