Tinubu Splits Nigerian Aviation College Into Six Geo Political Campuses

President Bola Tinubu has divided the Nigerian College Of Aviation Technology, Zaria – Kaduna state into six campuses.

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed this on Wednesday in a post it shared on its official X account.

“President Bola Tinubu has decided to split the Nigerian College Of Aviation Technology, Zaria – Kaduna state into six campuses to ensure efficiency, national coverage and smooth operations,” the post read.

The APC Ondo State chapter added that the six campuses will be located in each geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

As such, the Nigerian College Of Aviation will have its campuses in Akure (Southwest), Osubi (South-South) and Ebonyi (Southeast).

Other campuses of the Aviation College will be situated in Ilorin (North Central), Yola (NorthEast) and Zaria (NorthWest).