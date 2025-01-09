Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of ₦228.4m Traced To Ex-Abia Gov Theodore Orji Accounts

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has made an order of interim freezing and forfeiture of the sum of over ₦228.4 million linked to former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, to the Federal Government on allegations of money laundering.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by the Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Fadila Yusuf, Justice Nwite also directed the Commission to make publication of the order on its website and Daily Trust Newspaper.

According to Justice Nwite’s order, interested parties should show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to February 3 for a report of compliance.

The anti graft agency had in the motion ex-parte, sought an order granting an interim freezing and forfeiture of the sum of ₦228, 497, 773. 12 domiciled with a commercial Bank set out in the schedule attached to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In her five-ground of argument, the EFCC Counsel said the money described in the schedule, was subject matter of investigation by the Agency and found in the possession of Effdee Nigeria Ltd.

She said it was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.







