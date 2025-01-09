Rename America, Mexican President Mocks Donald Trump

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Wednesday responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying that the United States should be called ‘Mexican America.’

This came after Trump vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Sheinbaum, during her regular morning press conference, displayed a 17th-century world map showing North America as ‘Mexican America.’

While pointing out that the Gulf of Mexico was the name recognised by the United Nations, Sheinbaum turned the tables on Trump, saying: “Why don’t we call it (the United States) Mexican America? It sounds nice, doesn’t it? He talked about names; we too are talking about the name.”

She assured that she expected to have good relations with the incoming U.S. president.

CKNNews recalls that Trump, who will be sworn in for a second term on January 20, on Tuesday said he planned to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, which, according to him, has a beautiful ring.

“It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” he said.

He also claimed that Mexico was run by drug cartels, to which Sheinbaum responded that in Mexico, the people rule.

In the run-up to his return to office, Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Mexico, threatening to impose stiff tariffs on imports from one of the United States’ biggest trading partners unless it halted the flow of illegal migrants and drugs across the border.





He has also revived a threat from his first term to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups