Tinubu Appoints Chairmen For 42 Govt Parastatals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed board chairpersons for 42 federal organisations and a secretary to the board of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services.





The President has also appointed a new managing director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a director-general for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).





President Tinubu directs the board chairpersons not to interfere with the management of the organisations, emphasising that their positions are non-executive.





All the appointments take immediate effect.





1. NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS, MINISTRY OF YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

- Hon. Hillard Eta Chairman (Cross River)





2. NIGERIAN INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

- Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Chairman (Lagos)





3. FEDERAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF NIGERIA, MINISTRY OF AVIATION

- H. E. Abdullahi U. Ganduje, Chairman (Kano)





4. NATIONAL SUGAR DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

- Sen. Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola, Chairman (Osun)





5. NIGERIA BULK ELECTRICITY TRADING COMPANY

- H. E. Sulaiman Argungu, Chairman (Kebbi)





6. NATIONAL AGENCY FOR GREAT GREEN WALL

- Sen. Magnus Abe, Chairman (Rivers)





7. NATIONAL TEACHERS INSTITUTE

- Barr. Festus Fuanter, Chairman (Plateau)





8. NATIONAL BOARD FOR TECHNOLOGY INCUBATION (NBTI)

- Raji, Kazeem Kolawole, Director-General (Oyo)





9. NIGERIAN INSTITUTE OF EDUCATIONAL PLANNING AND ADMINISTRATION

- Chief Victor Tombari Giadom, Chairman (Rivers)





10. TEACHERS REGISTRATION COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

- Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Chairman (Adamawa)





11. INDUSTRIAL TRAINING FUND

- Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, Chairman (Gombe)





12. NIGERIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY





- Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa, Chairman (Abia)





13. SHEDA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPLEX

- Sen. Abubakar Maikafi, Chairman (Bauchi)





14. FEDERAL MORTGAGE BANK OF NIGERIA

- H. E. Nasiru Gawuna, Chairman (Kano)





15. NATIONAL OFFICE FOR TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION AND PROMOTION

- Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Chairman (Lagos)





16. NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE

- Chief D. J. Kekemeke, Chairman (Ondo)





17. NATIONAL INLAND WATERWAYS AUTHORITY

- Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar, Chairman (Sokoto)





18. NATIONAL STEEL COUNCIL

- Prof. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Chairman (Nasarawa)





19. NATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS AND REGULATIONS ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

- Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, Chairman (Kaduna)





20. NATIONAL BIO-SAFETY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

- Mu'azu Bawa Rijau, Chairman (Niger)





21. NIGERIAN BUILDING AND ROAD RESEARCH INSTITUTE

- Hon. Durosimi Meseko, Chairman (Kogi)





22. FEDERAL TEACHING HOSPITAL, GOMBE

- Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim, Chairman (Taraba)





23. NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION

- Dr.Kayode Isiak Opeifa, Managing Director (Lagos)





24. FEDERAL TEACHING HOSPITAL, IDO-EKITI

- Aare (Hon.) Durotolu Oyebode Bankole, Chairman (Ogun)





25. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, ABEOKUTA

- Mr Abdullahi Dayo Israel, Chairman (Lagos)





26. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, ASABA

- Dr. Mrs. Mary Alile Idele, Chairman (Edo)





27. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, LOKOJA

- Nze Chidi Duru (OON), Chairman (Anambra)





28. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, OWERRI

- Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Chairman (Enugu)





29. CIVIL DEFENCE, IMMIGRATION AND PRISONS SERVICES BOARD

- Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik Rtd, Secretary (Kano)





30. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, UMUAHIA

- Mr. Uguru Mathew Ofoke, Chairman (Ebonyi)





31. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, YENAGOA

- Barr. Felix Chukwumenoye Morka, Chairman (Delta)





32. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, YOLA

- Alh. Bashir Usman Gumel, Chairman (Jigawa)





33. DAVID UMAHI FEDERAL UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL, UBUHU, EBONYI STATE

- Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, Chairman (Imo)





34. NATIONAL OIL SPILL DETECTION AND RESPONSE AGENCY

- Chief Edward Omo-Erewa, Chairman (Edo)





35. NIGERIAN MARITIME ADMINISTRATION AND SAFETY AGENCY (NIMASA)

- Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Chairman (Kaduna)





36. NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL, NNEWI, ANAMBRA STATE

- Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Chairman (Borno)





37. AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL, SHIKA, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE

- Hon. Lawal M. Liman (Chairman)





38. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE KATSINA

- Dr. Abubakar Isa Maiha (Chairman)





39. RAW MATERIALS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (RMRDC)

- Isa Sadiq Achida, Chairman (Sokoto)





40. FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE BIRNIN KUDU

- Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan, Chairman Zamfara





41. NATIONAL BUILDING AND ROAD RESEARCH INSTITUTE

- Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa, Chairman (Nasarawa)





42. SOKOTO-RIMA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

- Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno, Chairman (Sokoto)





43. AMINU KANO TEACHING HOSPITAL

- Augustine Chukwu Umahi, Chairman (Ebonyi)





44. FEDERAL SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

- Engr. Babatunde Fakoyede, Chairman (Ekiti)





45. NIGERIAN SOCIAL INSURANCE TRUST FUND

- Hon. Shola Olofin, Chairman (Ekiti)