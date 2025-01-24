Lagos Residents Protest EKEDC’s Use of Police For Alleged Illegal Billing

Residents of Itire, Ijesha, and Eyin Iga areas of Lagos State have raised alarm over alleged intimidation by workers of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), who reportedly involved police officers armed with guns and canes to enforce controversial billing practices.





The affected residents claim they were issued two separate electricity bills, both reflecting conflicting amounts. When they attempted to challenge what they described as "illegal billing," they allege that EKEDC officials called on armed police officers to silence dissenters.





One resident, who captured the incident on video, recounted a distressing encounter where a neighbor was flogged mercilessly with a cane by a police officer attached to the EKEDC team. "They are using the police to intimidate us into accepting outrageous bills. They’ve added huge amounts of debt to our existing bills and are forcing us to pay without any explanation," the resident said.





Other residents corroborated these claims, accusing EKEDC workers of creating additional financial burdens through dubious charges and threatening those who refuse to comply. "This is daylight extortion with the backing of the police. Instead of addressing our concerns, they are using force to suppress us," another resident lamented.





The residents are calling on the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and human rights organizations to intervene and investigate the activities of EKEDC in their communities. They insist that the use of law enforcement officers to enforce billing disputes is a gross abuse of power and a violation of their rights.





Efforts to reach EKEDC for comments have been unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.





This is a developing story, and Lagos Reporters will continue to provide updates as they unfold.



