Police Arrest 2 More Suspects Connected To Mrs Odumosu's Kidnap

In response to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., to go after the fleeing suspects in connection to the kidnap of the wife of Retired Assistant-Inspector General, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Mrs Odumosu, the operatives of the Lagos State CP Special Squad have apprehended 2 suspects identified as Agbojule Smart ‘m’, 27 years and Keleke Michael ‘m’, 30 years.





The suspects were arrested in the early hours of today, Friday the 24th of January 2025 while on their way out of Lagos State. Upon interrogation, they confessed to their crime; belonging to a gang of 4, 2 of whom have been neutralized previously. Recovered from the suspects upon their arrest were the sum of Two Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N2,250,000), which was part of the requested ransom, 2 locally fabricated rifles, and 11 live cartridges.





The IGP commends the police operatives for their gallantry in apprehending these suspects and encourages them to maintain this high standard of competence in the fight against crime in all its manifestations. The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to public safety and the security of the good citizens of Nigeria. The Force remains steadfast in its commitment to reducing crime to an absolute minimum and fostering the establishment of peace across the nation.



