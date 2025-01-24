Forced Retirement: Falana Urges Tinubu To Reinstate 20 Generals, 18 Others

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reinstate 38 Nigerian Army officers who were retired prematurely eight years ago.

Falana, who is the counsel for the 38 soldiers, also urged Tinubu to take judicial notice of the fact the then administration of President Muhammadu Buhari refused to comply with the order of the National Industrial Court and the resolutions of the National Assembly, directing the officers’ reinstatement.

Falana stated this on Wednesday during an interview with journalists in Lagos.

The human rights lawyer also cited injustice and lack of fair hearing in the case of the 38 officers, insisting that due process was not followed in their matter.





He, therefore, sought their reinstatement on the grounds that they did not commit any offence.





Falana further stated that the officers were forced to retire by the Nigerian Army on June 9, 2016, saying that the unjust retirement affected nine major generals, 11 brigadier-generals, seven colonels and 11 lieutenant colonels.

According to the then military authorities, their offences included partisanship during the general election of 2015, involvement in arms procurement fraud and jeopardising national security.

Falana said, “As the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, I wish to inform President Tinubu that what happened to the 38 Army officers under the previous administration is incredible and unfortunate. I’m also using this medium to inform you that the infamous action on the 38 officers is patently illegal and unjustified.

“The Nigerian Army cannot and should not be allowed to treat the valid and subsisting order of the National Industrial Court and the National Assembly resolution on the 38 officers with levity.

“Mr President, there is a need for you to intervene now because if you fail to intervene, the premature retirement of these 38 officers will send a wrong signal to serving military officers that it does not pay to offer selfless service to Nigeria.

“We have also written a detailed letter to the President through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), seeking for justice and their reinstatement in line with the National Industrial Court and the National Assembly resolutions. We sincerely believe and are confident that AGF Fagbemi will do the needful and advise the President accordingly.”







