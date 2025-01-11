Sunday Igboho Reacts To Death Rumours

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has debunked rumour of his death, describing it as a means of derailing the self-determination struggle.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, the activist reassured his supporters that he is alive and in good health.

Sunday Igboho noted that the false reports originated from the Seyi Tinubu Youth Battalion Facebook page.

The statement issued on Friday read, “We want to assure the general public and supporters of the Yoruba Nation movement that Dr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho is alive, well, and in high spirits.

“There is no truth to the rumors being spread by certain individuals and groups trying to mislead the public. This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image and derail the ongoing self-determination struggle.

“Let it be known that our mission for the self-determination of the Yoruba people remains strong and unshaken. We call on our supporters to remain vigilant and focused on our collective goal.”

Sunday Igboho recently said corruption and insecurity were some of the reasons why many Nigerians no longer take pride in their citizenship.









He added that Yoruba youth, enriched by global exposure, are eager to transform the Yoruba nation into a modern, prosperous society like those in Europe.















