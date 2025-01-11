Kingmakers Reject Gov Makinde's Choice Of Owoade As New Alaafin

The ancient Oyo Kingdom is plunged into controversy as Governor Seyi Makinde’s approval of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo faces vehement opposition from the kingmakers, the Oyomesi. The governor’s decision has sparked accusations of illegality and disregard for tradition.





In a statement released by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Thursday, it was declared that Prince Owoade’s selection followed extensive consultations and divinations. The announcement was endorsed by the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, who stated that the appointment ended the prolonged disputes over the succession following the death of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.





However, the Oyomesi, in a strongly worded letter to Governor Makinde, declared the appointment of Prince Owoade “illegal and unlawful.” Represented by their legal counsel, Adekunle Sobaloju (SAN), the kingmakers insist that their sole recommendation for the position was Prince Luqman Adelodun Gbadegesin, chosen in accordance with the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.





Oyomesi's Stand on Traditional Selection





The letter, signed by High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; Chief Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief for Asipa of Oyo; and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief for Alapinni of Oyo, claims that the governor disregarded their decision and imposed his preferred candidate. The letter read:





“On September 30, 2022, the Kingmakers, in line with the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration, appointed Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as Alaafin by majority vote. His name was duly forwarded to your Excellency, but you refused to approve it without explanation.”





The kingmakers expressed shock at the government’s assertion that Prince Owoade’s selection was based on “consultation and divination,” stressing that the Alaafin is chosen through a formal process codified in the 1967 Chieftaincy Declaration. They also decried the involvement of “emergency warrant chiefs” and a meeting convened by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on January 9, 2025, as a breach of tradition.





“Any such meeting held outside the Alaafin’s palace or without the Bashorun’s summons is invalid, null, and void,” they stated. “It is not the governor’s duty to convene or approve such a meeting.”





Government Calls for Unity





In contrast, Hon. Ademola Ojo’s statement described the appointment of Prince Owoade as a “momentous occasion” and urged Oyo citizens to support the new Alaafin. He expressed optimism that Prince Owoade’s reign would usher in peace and prosperity for the kingdom.





Legal Implications and Next Steps





The Oyomesi’s rejection of the appointment and their ongoing legal battle to affirm Prince Gbadegesin’s candidacy underscore the deep divide in the succession process. The case, currently at the Court of Appeal, could determine the legitimacy of the governor’s actions and the future of the Alaafin’s throne.





As tensions rise, Oyo citizens and traditional stakeholders await clarity on the unfolding situation, which has brought the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage into sharp focus. Will tradition prevail, or will political influence reshape the narrative? Only time will tell.