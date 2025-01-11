Why Abacha Slammed Me In Jail..Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that his attitude of not keeping quiet on national and international issues led him to jail under the military junta of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha in 1995.

Obasanjo also hinted that the quest to save Nigeria from an imminent disintegration made him to seek the Presidency in 1999, admitting that he had settled into agriculture after his military service at aged 42, before the quest came.

Speaking during an interractive session with 15 young male and female future Africa leaders drawn from different parts of the continent at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL at the weekend, Obasanjo tasked the youth on positive leadership roles for the continent.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President spoke when the budding youth under the aegis of Future Africa Leaders Foundation came with the 10 winners of the Prestigious and Life Challenging Future Africa Leaders Awards.

He said his prison experience was part of the challenges of life he personally had, and the journey to it started with his inability not to always keep mute.

According to him: “I joined the Army and at the age of 42, I finished my career as a military officer, but, what could I do? I was still young, energetic, and dynamic, but I was still young. So, I took to agriculture and during that time, I went into prison and that is not what I really wanted.

“Going into prison is really a challenge because I refuse to keep quiet. For me, if there is anything to comment on, I did comment on them, and so, I landed in prison, and that is a challenge. And, when I came out from prison the situation was bad in the country that some people felt the need to be saved and pressure started started coming.”

Obasanjo also responded to a question on the African debts, lamenting that some of the debts by some countries in the continent were reckless and outright corruption.

“Most of the debts cannot be explained. Some outright corruption”, he disclosed, citing a particular state in Nigeria where the site for a carpet industry was never cleared and the entire loan was repaid.

He commended the participants and organisers, particularly the founder of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, for hosting the 2024 edition of the programme yet again.

“What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been doing since 2013 is marvellous and as I said, some people will say, it is just a drop in the ocean, but, many drops in the ocean makes the ocean. I am very pleased and satisfied with him on this project and will continue to wish him all the best.

“I also want to urge the beneficiaries to carry on the torch and spread. Because as the carriers, they have the opportunity to spread the message to other parts of the world by inspiring, enriching and providing for others. So, go and be African leaders of tomorrow; you have even said it is leaders of today and not tomorrow. It is no longer tomorrow but today with positive disruptive action.”

The Star Prize winner of the 2024 edition, Julian New Ariori from Republic of Benin, on behalf of her co-winners thanked the former President for playing host to the team, hinting the tour of the Presidential Library opened a new vista to orientation and exposure of the visiting team.





Others include those from Libya, Morocco, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, South Sudan, Malawi, Egypt, and Cameroon.





Others were Togo, Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, and Burkina Faso, with the Head, Media and Government Relations of the Foundation, Pastor Sylvester Ebhodaghe as the Chaperon of the visiting team.



