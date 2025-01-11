It Was A Partial Tripping ,Not Total National Grid Collapse...TCN

byCKN NEWS -
0


Statement by Transmission Company Of Nigeria


Benin- Omotosho line tripping, not system collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby states that the nation's grid did not experience any collapse  today, contrary to the widely published misinformation in media.

Earlier today, at about 13:41Hrs, the Osogbo - Ihovour line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin - Omotosho line. These consequently affected bulk supply to only Lagos axis alone.

It is important to clarify that at about 13:00 Hrs, today, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63.

After the trippings, however, generation was 2,573.23, showing clearly that the grid did not experience a collapse.


The transmission line tripping affected Edbin, Olorunsogo,Omotoso, Geregu, and Paras. 12 units, but these have all been restored except the Benin -Omotoso 330kV line.


As TCN continues to work  hard to put in place a robust transmission grid, inspite of prevailing  challenges. it is imperative that we understand the negative impact of deliberately misinforming the public and the value of disseminating true and verifiable facts.


Ndid Mbah

GM, Public Affairs 

11/1/25

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال